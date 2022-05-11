Those who wish to consider being volunteer office staff or drivers for Kerr Konnect are invited to an open house Saturday morning to learn more about the organization.
Kerr Konnect, a nonprofit, door-to-door transit system for older residents and non-drivers, will serve refreshments at the event, slated for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 610 Methodist Encampment Road.
