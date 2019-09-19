At every school carnival or church social there is one iconic event that has delighted many through the years — the cake walk.
You know the drill: buy a ticket, walk around a floor with numbers on it, while a wheel is spun with corresponding numbers, and when the wheel stops on a number the winner standing on that number receives a cake, a cookie or some other gluten-rich baked goods.
When you think of the wheel for that event, you’re probably thinking of some homespun creation assembled from trips to Wal-Mart, or maybe one day, Hobby Lobby.
When John Baldwin thought about the wheel, he certainly thought of it as a homespun project, but he was going to build it in his personal machine shop in his Kerrville home. See, John Baldwin thinks big.
“These will last anywhere from 100 to 1,000 years,” Baldwin said matter of factly about his creations.
Yes, the berings that help spin the wheel will last 1,000 years. The wooden easels he’s created, and the leather strap that stops on the number should last 100 years — at least.
This weekend, John, along with his wife Maria, will be helping out at the 107th annual Notre Dame Catholic Church School Festival that runs from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. The proceeds of the festival benefit the school.
Each parish family was asked to bring two cakes and two dozen cookies to help provide for the cake walk, which is just one of the many events scheduled for the festival.
“With all of this metal work, we probably had several hundred hours into this,’’ said Baldwin, who retired from Caterpillar after a 40-year career.
Now, he’s building the cake wheels for other parishes around Texas, including in San Antonio, and he’s built them for parishes in Arizona.
“It’s giving it back to the church,” Baldwin said.
The Baldwins have invested plenty of time and money to ensure that the cake wheels are functional, but also beautiful. These are carefully machined pieces of equipment, which look more like fine furniture. There are pieces of art behind clear windows in the wheel — all depicting scenes of Jesus or the Virgin Mary.
Their devotion to church is clear in the work.
“This was a tremendous amount of work,” Baldwin said. “My wife helped me with the finishing.”
Maria has a hand in ensuring each wheel is customized with the name of the church, and other artistic enhancements, including a carved picture of each church.
In the end, John and Maria Baldwin say this is part of their calling to do God’s work, but when you win a cake this weekend know that there was plenty of hard that went into that effort.
