Local officials took a small step Monday toward capital improvements that will have a significant effect on residents for decades.
During a special meeting Monday morning, Kerr County commissioners voted unanimously to find an appraisal company this week in order to assess property under consideration for purchase. The county would use the additional land for a new animal shelter and more space for various offices.
“We can’t buy or sell or lease any property without knowing fair market value, so we have to have the appraisal in order to be able to do anything,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly on Monday.
Officials hope to have a contract with an appraiser ready by their regular meeting on Monday.
Officials have not released the details of land proposed for purchase or trade, to protect the integrity of the negotiations. But Kelly has spoken on the record of the need for more office space while the land is available, and before land value and construction costs increase. He has mentioned the potential of a bond election this year that could run into the tens of millions of dollars.
A committee has been tasked with touring county facilities and identifying needs and options. Committee members appeared before commissioners on Monday to give a general overview of their findings so far.
Committee member Brenda Hughes told commissioners that the county’s animal shelter is inadequate.
“They cannot function anymore in the facility that they currently have,” Hughes said. “I toured the facility at least three times. They have one bathroom for all of these staff to utilize. Their office area is so cramped you can’t even turn around. They have a 10-by-12 area outside for storage and they have anything from files to food to pesticides — everything is stored in that cramped, 10-by-12 outside storage area. They don’t have efficient storage for propane tanks — they just sit outside in the sun. Their cages they utilize regularly sit outside in the sun, they get rusted, ruined. It’s time for them to expand.”
Committee member Chris Hughes spoke of the need to consolidate the maintenance department, which is spread out over three locations. He said there was a property available that could be used for this office as well as for the road and bridge department. Hughes said the Precinct 4 building needs to be larger and requires repairs due to its age. He said two pieces of land have been identified to expand the courthouse annex.
Committee member Pete Calderon indicated the indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center needs electrical work, a new roof, new insulation and possibly new concrete poured throughout the facility to replace the dirt floors, which are causing an indoor air hazard.
“It’s very sad,” Calderon said.
Committee member Fred Henneke said offices in the courthouse have no room for needed expansions. He and Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer plan to meet this week to talk about security needs that would arise if some courthouse-based offices — such as the tax office — were moved to another location. Hierholzer, at Monday’s meeting, pointed out that at least two additional security officers would be needed for such a move.
Henneke was among officials who toured county facilities.
“I was gratified to see the quality of people working in this county.” Henneke said. “They’re amazing. We are very blessed to have them working for us.”
