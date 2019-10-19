The classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, will appear at Louise Hays Park on the big screen tonight at 7 p.m. or dark.
The event, sponsored by the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department, is free and the city has encouraged people to bring the family, chairs, blankets, insect repellant and a flashlight for an evening of outdoor fun. There will be snacks and beverages available for purchase.
The next and final movie in the Halloween series will be “Monster’s Inc.” on Friday, Oct. 25, also at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive. “Monster’s Inc.” also will begin at about 7 p.m. or dark and is free.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow the agency on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.