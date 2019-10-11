The Kerrville Daily Times is forming a reader advisory board.
The board will meet monthly to discuss The Times’ coverage, offer feedback on where we can improve and help our team identify the most important issues facing our community and of most interest to our readers.
“Our newspaper should be a reflection of the life of our community and at the same time a tool for improving it,” publisher Carlina Villalpando said. “That requires input from our readers and a sense of ownership by the community we serve.
“Those who serve on this board will influence our coverage. We will look to them to hold us accountable to our mission and standards and help us build relationships.”
The advisory board will be a cross section of community leaders and readers. They will include working professionals, retirees, parents, students, and others.
Members commit to a one-year term, which requires in-person participation at monthly meetings, tentatively set for noon on the third Monday of each month.
Those meetings will include topical discussions on issues and behind-the-scenes looks at The Times operations.
Applications are available through links provided this story posted at www.dailytimes.com, or in person at The Times office at 429 Jefferson St. in Kerrville.
The deadline for submission is Oct. 31.
For information, contact Publisher Carlina Villalpando at carlina.villalpando@dailytimes.com.
