In a prevention-focused partnership, Kerr County and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority are going to work together to provide landscaping that will help ease the impact of flooding at the authority’s Kerrville headquarters.
The county commissioners agreed Monday to loan the UGRA equipment to make improvements on its property that would improve landscaping and minimize the flooding that has ravaged the area in years past.
WHY IT MATTERS
UGRA General Manager Ray Buck said the property is routinely flooded, but the county and the UGRA could come together to discuss other landscaping projects that benefit the Guadalupe River.
The proposed solution, designed by an engineer from Texas AgriLife, will create a 2-foot depression filled with gravel, sand and top soil, complete with some plants. The landscaped feature will go at the lower end of the parking lot, helping both UGRA’s flooding problem and the river, Buck said.
“It’s designed to catch the overflow of that water and then let it seep into the ground,” Buck said. “It gives a lot of benefits to the environment. It protects the river, because it filters the sediments out.”
COUNTY IMPACT
“(The road and bridge department) doesn’t have the staff right now, but they do have equipment they can loan,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said.
UGRA is aiming to have the landscaping project complete by Aug. 23.
NEWS AND NOTES
The commissioners also approved continuation of the burn ban, a new veterans service assistant for the veterans service office, some organizational decisions regarding the November election and installation of new playground equipment at Flat Rock Park and Center Point/Lions Park.
They also decided to continue participating in a program with 181 other counties that lessens the financial burden should the county ever have a capital murder case.
