Prosecuting a murder case, especially one involving the death penalty, can prove costly to any county in Texas, and Kerr County Commissioners are looking for some assistance if they are faced with that type of case.
Commissioners will meet Monday to discuss a program that would help share those costs with other counties — specifically Lubbock County, a regional sponsor for the program — said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz.
Kerr County has participated in the program, which involves many different counties, for quite a few years.
“If anyone is unfortunate enough have a capital murder case in their county, they’re extremely expensive,” Letz said. “(The program) is basically like an insurance policy against the legal costs related to a capital murder trial.”
A University of West Virginia economics professor studied the issue and determined that a single year of trial could cost $1.5 million.
“Estimates of the marginal capital trial cost vary, but Collins et al. (2015) offer a middling figure of just under $1,500,000,” wrote Alex Lundberg in a paper titled “The Public Financing of Capital Punishment.” “The reasons for the increase are several. Attorneys spend more time preparing cases, and many states require the appointment of two defense attorneys to any defendant who cannot afford private counsel.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser said the county looks at re-upping its partnerships to help cover the costs every year.
Commissioners also will talk about a new position in the county — a part-time veteran’s service assistant — that will help take some of the load off of the veteran’s service officer.
“This is a much-needed addition to help our veterans obtain the services they need and deserve,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris.
Also on the agenda is discussion of the burn ban, road work, potentially hiring a new information technology employee, some organizational decisions about the November elections, a presentation about an airport plan, the district clerk’s annual archival plan, the Kerr Central Appraisal District’s budget and some status reports.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the courthouse, 700 Main St.
BUDGET WORKSHOP
The commissioners court also will have a budget workshop at 2 p.m. at the courthouse.
Commissioners could finalize the budget proposal, which they will decide whether or not they approve at a later date.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew said that the process so far has been pretty vigorous, with a lot of job titles altered and requests denied.
“A lot of other people in various departments were disappointed, because we didn’t have the money this year,” Belew said. “We did the things that we are required by law to do: purchases of software, upkeep of equipment, that sort of thing. But there were not any niceties, a lot of requests that we denied just because we want to be frugal and spent the taxpayers’ money wisely.”
(1) comment
How much of our tax money has been spent on Wilke's prosecution of the Kevin Franke case?
