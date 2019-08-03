The following are summaries of Kerrville Police Department reports from June 22-29, as provided by Chuck Bocock, training sergeant for the Kerrville Police Department.
July 26
Disturbance leads to assault accusation
A 51-year-old woman accused her 50-year-old husband of physically assaulting her late Saturday.
KPD officers responded to a disturbance and made contact with the woman at about 8:50 in the 300 block of Schreiner Street. The woman told the officers that her husband had grabbed her and caused her pain during an argument. The man denied any such action and no injuries were observed by the officers.
The husband was allowed to leave the residence and case was referred to the DA’s office.
Teen drinking results in arrest
Two underaged males were confronted by police and resulted in one evading arrest and subsequently taken to the ER due to intoxication level.
Officers responded to a report of two male teens attempting to break into vehicles at about 11:19 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of Bow lane. One of the youths ran away from officers leading to a short foot race. The teens were charged with minor in consumption and the JPO was contacted.
One juvenile was released to a parent and the other was transported via EMS to the hospital due to his intoxication level.
July 28
Accusations of DWI and possession of THC
A 29-year-old woman was arrested when she visited the KPD to report an assault.
The Kerrville Police Department said at about 10:39 a.m. Chelsea Rich presented herself at the station and displayed signs of intoxication. Suspecting DWI an officer conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. A probable cause search of her vehicle was conducted and suspected THC wax was located.
Rich was booked into the county jail for suspicion of DWI.
July 29
Intimidation and assault of family member reported
A 63-year-old woman called the police over a dispute regarding a welfare check.
At about 10:46 a.m. the Kerrville Police Department responded to a call to a residence in the 2500 block of Boyington Lane. The caller had placed the call from a different location and asked officers to the residence and check on her mother.
Officers made contact with the woman’s 89-year-old mother and the caller’s 58-year-old sister. Both women informed the officers that there was a civil dispute between the caller and her mother and sister.
The pair reported that the caller had assaulted the mother, bruising her in May. They did not file charges.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
A 21-year-old man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Monday.
The Kerrville Police Department said an officer conducted a routine traffic stop of a vehicle at about 8:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy when the officer observed the driver texting and driving. The officer smelled marijuana and the driver, William Edward Gongora, informed the officer that there was a marijuana smoking pipe in the glove compartment. A probable cause search was conducted and a paraphernalia was found.
Gongora was cited and released.
DWI and unlawful carry reported
A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
A Kerrville Police Department officer conducted a routine traffic stop of a vehicle at about 10:35 p.m. in the 3900 block Loop 534 for a defective license plate light. The officer observed signs of intoxication and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. The driver was in the possession of a lawfully owned handgun. Because the driver was in care, custody, and control of a handgun while committing an offense of a Class B Misdemeanor or higher, he was also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
The driver, Derrick Andrew Sierra, was arrested and booked into the county jail for both offenses.
July 31
Routine traffic stop ends in arrest
A 41-year-old woman was arrested for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance late evening of Wednesday.
The Kerrville Police Department said an officer conducted a routine traffic stop of a vehicle at about 9:06 p.m. in the 400 block of Earl Garrett St. The officer established probable cause to search the vehicle and located marijuana and prescription only drugs.
The driver, Patricia Denise Crooks, was arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of possession charges.
August 1
Warrant arrest, public intoxication
Two women, 27 and 48, were arrested for warrants, public intoxication and possession.
KPD officers responded at about 9:06 p.m. to the 200 block of Junction Highway. A city Animal Control officer had located a loose dog which was barking, whining and swimming in circles near a particular spot in the river. Suspecting a drowning the Kerrville Fire department was called and deployed two divers to search the area of the river, with negative results.
The owner of the dog, Georgia Lee Kruger, arrived at the scene exhibiting signs of impairment and her companion, Dana Dwayne Mixx, was found to have outstanding warrants. A search of the owner’s vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia and trace amounts of suspected methamphetamine. The two women were arrested and booked into the county jail. The dog was taken into custody by Animal Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.