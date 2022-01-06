The Kerrville Independent School District Board met in a special session, Thursday, Jan. 6, with four trustees attending, along with Mark Foust, superintendent, to discuss options for choosing a newly constructed district map. The map would set new boundaries for the trustees and allow the board to comply with federal, state and election requirements.
Charles Kimbrough and Sherry McCall, representatives from the Bickerstaff Law Firm out of Austin, were on hand to present the proposal for the new boundary map. The drawing of the new boundary lines is a time-sensitive matter, since the hard deadline for approving changes to districts is approaching quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.