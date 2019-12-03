A 60-year-old Ingram man was in the county jail Monday for the 20th time.
Records indicate Julius Earl Hardee was jailed Saturday by a Kerrville police officer on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and obstruction or retaliation.
Hardee has been jailed on charges including robbery, felony theft, misdemeanor assault, evading arrest or detention, vandalism, violation of parole, theft of credit card, forgery of a financial instrument, evading arrest with a vehicle, escape and cocaine possession.
Hardee was being held on $57,500 in bonds.
