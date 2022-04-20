Two area seniors received $1,500 scholarships from the Kerrville Public Utility Board. From left are Larry Howard, board and scholarship recipient selection committee member; Abby Walker, senior at Ingram Tom Moore High School; Nicole Hardy, senior at Tivy High School’ and Allison Bueche, director of customer and community relations for KPUB. The scholarships were presented to the two students at the regular KPUB meeting Wednesday.
Two area seniors, one from Tivy High School and one from Ingram Tom Moore High School, were recipients of scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each from the Kerrville Public Utility Board at their regular monthly meeting Wednesday.
The scholarships can be renewed up to four times, for a total of $6,000, according to Allison Bueche, director of customer and community relations for KPUB.
