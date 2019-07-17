The Aquatics Division of the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department received an Unannounced Observational Audit by Jeff Ellis & Associates this month and passed with honors.
The Olympic Pool staff and facility, which consists of just more than 20 seasonal personnel, received an overall score of “Exceeds Expectations,” which is the highest score attainable. This marks the second time this summer the Olympic Pool staff has exceeded safety expectations. Their first audit took place on June 1.
Staff were evaluated on water rescue skills and management, including documentation, equipment, on-stand performance with guest surveillance, professionalism, attentiveness, vigilance and the handling of a spinal injury management scenario for a conscious guest in the water.
The supervisor was evaluated on overall proactive management of staff and the facility.
“We are extremely proud of the audit results and our aquatics team,” Parks and Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said. “Aquatics safety is our No. 1 priority at the Olympic Pool, and our instructors and lifeguards take their jobs very seriously. To obtain an ‘Exceeds’ on not one but both audits is evident of their vigilance and dedication to prevent an aquatic emergency. Please join us in congratulating the lifeguards when you visit the pool.”
The audit process is a detail-oriented evaluation of staff, records, equipment and implementation of techniques, as well as the comprehensive aquatics risk management program.
The audit includes the use of hidden video surveillance with observation of each of the lifeguards on the stands. The auditors then announce themselves and test the rescue skills of the individual lifeguards and the entire team after the facility has closed for the day. Site inspection of signage and printed safety standards, licenses for the guards and review of safety and rescue equipment is also conducted.
Kerrville’s lifeguards go through a rigorous training course in which they learn how to properly recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies. In addition to Boyle, the lifeguards are trained by Rosa Ledesma, Parks and Recreation specialist; Courtney LaQuey, tourism and event coordinator; and Jacob Pierz, sports complex maintenance worker.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@
kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.