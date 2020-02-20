Sunshine eludes the Hill Country once again today.
If we are lucky, the sun may break through during the afternoon hours.
I am expecting highs to remain in the 45 to 50 degree range for most of the Hill Country.
Models show a few morning showers possible before rain chances taper off during the day.
Another cold front brings an increase in wind speeds. Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight. Low temperatures range from 30 to 33 degrees most areas. North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph. There is a slim chance that fog may develop overnight.
Partly sunny skies are expected Friday. It will be a touch warmer, with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Winds become East at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies continue Friday night, with lows between 30 and 35 degrees.
Clouds increase again Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 60 degrees Saturday, warming to near 70 degrees on Sunday.
Sunday could bring isolated showers.
