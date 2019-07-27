KerrKonnect, Kerrville’s new volunteer door-to-door transit system, is seeking volunteer drivers to help handle its growing number of clients needing rides.
KerrKonnect was created as a low-cost way for older residents and non-drivers to get to their medical appointments and to run essential errands in the immediate area.
“Our largest group of riders are aged 85 to 90,” said Whit Matteson, program director. “People are living longer, yet are less likely to be able to drive. This is about being able to connect, to maintain their quality of life.”
The service has proved to be more popular than expected since it began in October. By January, KerrKonnect had reached the 100-rider mark.
“We underestimated the need, quite frankly,” said Mike Burkett, board chairman. “It was more successful than anyone thought it would be.”
The service currently has 40 drivers, and Matteson estimates the immediate need is twice that number.
“Because of our limited number of drivers, we already are asking riders to limit themselves to no more than three trips per week,” Mattteson said. “We have more than 75 riders on our waiting list, and we need drivers to help get them to where they need to go.”
Many drivers report they find that offering rides is a rewarding opportunity, where they get to meet interesting people while delivering an appreciated service.
Drivers are able to decide how often they want to drive and are not involved in scheduling or handling money. The service provides software that enables the driver to go online and schedule any rides they would like to provide 48 hours in advance.
The driver is in complete control of how often and where they want to drive.
“Helping as a driver is a chance to make a real difference in the community,” Matteson said. “When someone calls to schedule a ride, they tell us how grateful they are just to get out, to get to their doctors, pick up groceries, to get their hair done. You can’t help but come away feeling good.”
The service is limited to 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, within a 10-mile radius of the Kerr County Courthouse. Riders must sign up for the service, pay a $20 annual fee, and a trip fee of $2 each way.
KerrKonnect is a nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any other local organization. The organization does not compete with private taxi services, and often refers riders to those other options.
To become a driver or to find out more, volunteers are invited to visit kerrkonnect.org, or call 830-315-5377.
