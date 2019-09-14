A 20-year-old Harper woman was in the Kerr County jail Friday on accusations of possessing methamphetamine, trying to hide it from police and failing to appear in court.
Kendra Leann Robinson is accused of possessing 4 to 200 grams of meth and trying to hide it on Aug. 25, 2018.
She is accused of failing to appear in court on July 8. Because she has two pending felony charges, she has two felony charges of failing to appear in court.
Robinson was arrested Wednesday by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and was in jail on bonds totaling $200,000.
