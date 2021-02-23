"As we are starting the repair and recovery process, we’d like to take a minute to thank the entire community for supporting all first responders and each other over the last week. We are honored to serve a community that stands by its public servants and helps others in distress. Shelters opened. Care packages were delivered. Resources were shared. Countless acts that make us proud to call this place home. At every level of our organization, and in every department, we’ve seen the best in people shine through in the past week.

We also have to say a huge thank you with hat tip to our public service colleagues. The Kerrville Police and Fire Departments, Ingram Police Department, City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Texas DPS, TXDOT, utility companies, Volunteer Fire Departments, among so many others, worked and planned together. No one department or office can do everything it takes in this kind of event. We appreciate the mutual aid and cooperation to keep the public safe. Through all the dark nights and busted pipes, you have a lot for which to be proud, Kerr County." — Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Feb. 20 post on Facebook

KCSO message