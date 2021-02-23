After the severe winter storm knocked out potable water distribution for the city of Kerrville, first responders asked their friends at Basement Brewers of Texas for help.
From 9 p.m. Thursday to about 4 or 5 a.m. Friday, police officers, firefighters and other city workers stopped by the downtown business to refill buckets of water to deliver to shelters and nursing homes as co-owner Doug Landrum, General Manager Aaron Miller and Assistant Brewer Danny Meier worked to keep up. The business ended up boiling 500-600 gallons of water, Miller said.
“I think that’s what our community is — when times get tough, we don’t wait on assistance; we take care of eachother, and I think that’s the way it should be,” Miller said.
He came back into the brewery to boil more water Friday morning for use by the public — the boil water notice was still in effect — but that afternoon, he had to make arrangements for someone else to take over: he’d received a call from the Texas National Guard and was needed to provide disaster relief to other areas of the state reeling from the same storm that dropped sleet and snow on Kerrville, burst water pipes and led to power outages. Miller is an electronic warfare sergeant with the 36th infantry division headquarters, but he’s worn a lot of different hats in the military over the years. He was deployed to Iraq twice and Afghanistan once, he said.
“The last time I had to worry about sanitary water was taking a shower in Afghanistan,” he remarked.
The city of Kerrville, in a Thursday social media post, thanked Basement Brewers of Texas and Pint & Plow Brewing Company for boiling water for residents in need. The City of Kerrville Police and Fire Departments, led by Police Chief Chris McCall and Fire Chief Eric Maloney, and the Kerrville Parks & Recreation Department, coordinated to deliver boiled water to places such as the Red Cross, Summit neighborhood and the nursing homes of Hilltop Village, New Haven and Villagio nursing homes.
“The city offers a sincere ‘Thank You’ to everyone involved in this effort!” stated the city’s Facebook account on Thursday.
The efforts of city employees and the folks at Basement Brewers and Pint and Plow and their employees and owners were just one out of many times locals stepped up to help one another deal with the deadly weather conditions and interruptions of food, water and electricity.
“I’m proud of the number of people who have stepped up in this crisis and have watched out for their neighbors, taken care of older people; a lot of that has been happening, in fact far more than we know, but the essence of what a community is, is to reach out,” said Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn in a phone interview with The Kerrville Daily Times.
Here’s a by-no-means exhaustive list of examples of people helping one another:
Scott Russell, director of First United Methodist Children’s Corner, saw that 28 gallons of milk was provided to Peterson Health Administrator Tim Rye for use by Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Carolyn Ruth Truesdell needed food for her and her pets and was aided by a neighbor who had a four-wheeled drive vehicle that could more easily deliver supplies. “Thank you, the wonderful people out there willing to help,” Trusdell said in a Feb. 19 Facebook post.
Dewayne and Debbie LaFour of LaFour’s Restaurant brought boiled shrimp, chicken tenders, fries and a pot of fresh gumbo to the shelter that had been set up at Calvary Temple Church.
The county animal shelter took in pets from people who were temporarily unable to take care of them.
Pint and Plow Brewing Co. offered free pizza for curbside pickup to the public on Friday.
The owners of Neumart brought diesel from their home to help supply the generator at River Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center, and other people donated blankets and food to the nursing home.
Ordinary residents were coordinating on social media to find open gas stations, firewood, food, shelter and transportation.
The Upper Guadalupe River Authority’s Nicole Shepherd was planning to work the UGRA testing lab on Saturday to help public water supply systems analyze water samples, as the boil water notice was expected to be in place for days.
First United Methodist, Salvation Army, Ingram Elementary School, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Comfort also set up shelters for people who needed food, water or a warm place to stay.
Bob Larson, a local resident new to Kerrville, was forced out of his home last Saturday due to a power outage on his small ranch. The power had been out since the previous Thursday. He packed up his wife and dog and went to stay at the YO Hotel. Unfortunately, the power went out at the hotel, so Larson drove over to Morrison Plumbing Supply and talked to the one person manning the store. “After explaining the power outage at the YO, the employee on duty and Bob chopped up some wooden pallets, and Bob hauled the wood back to the YO,” according to an account by Heather Clark. “They were able to start a nice warm fire in the YO fireplace for guests to gather around for some much needed warmth. The YO was very thankful, and Bob and his wife will not be charged for their stay there.”
People offered tips to one another on social media such as the idea of sleeping in a tent for the night for warmth.
Kerrville Pets Alive! helped out people with getting their pets shelter and food.
Someone on Facebook asked whether someone could take food to her niece and her 5-year-old child without transportation. Someone who lived nearby responded on Facebook that they could take them corn dogs, cheese pizzas and bottled water, and another person offered to take a home-cooked meal. “Thank you SO much to those who have helped me & my family out with whatever they could! We are so blessed & so thankful! & thank you tia!” said Noemy Flores on Facebook after the offers of help came in.
Black Rifle Coffee Company donated coffee to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to BRCC for making this frozen adventure a little easier on the men and women of the KCSO,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
China Bowl and La Tapatia restaurants gave food to law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders, road crews and linemen.
Father Bert at St. Peter's, Bridget's Basket, Grape Juice, and the Symm and Wilt families provided hot meals of venison chili to their neighbors at a shelter.
Walmart donated snacks to shelters.
First Baptist Church provided shower facilities to anyone who needed them — they just needed to bring their own towels and soap.
Ashley Callaway, who’d cut down a tree the weekend before, offered free firewood to any who needed it on Facebook.
Stuart Cunyus, public information officer for the city of Kerrville, was thanked by Lisa Marie on Facebook “for helping me care for my 82 year old Aunt who is riding out this nightmare alone in her frozen home in Kerrville! I appreciate you reaching out to your network and sending someone over with a hot meal for my beloved Aunt. I think it will lift her spirits and remind her that she is not alone and certainly not forgotten. Bless you!”
A woman in Oregon whose 89-year-old father and stepmother live in Kerrville reached out to locals on Facebook to ask for help checking on them, and she was able to get that assistance after many people responded.
Freeman-Fritts Animal Clinic provided antibiotics to someone’s sick dog “without any hassle,” which garnered them a thank you on Facebook from Katherine Parker Harrington.
A woman and her son — and their dogs — who had gone without power for 24 hours reached out for help on Facebook, and just as someone offered to take them in, their power came back on.
People donated water to Waterside Nursing Home just after the storm hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.