Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.