Tropical Cyclone Barry in the Gulf of Mexico will impact our weather over the course of the next few days.
The circulation center around Barry will actually dry us out and give us a comfortable temperature pattern during the morning hours through the weekend.
Rain chances locally are not looking impressive, unless something changes in the near future.
I’m looking at plenty of sunshine today. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s. North winds average 10 to 15 mph.
The humidity will be noticeably lower, despite the hot temperatures outside.
There is a slim risk for a shower or thunderstorm to pop up. Measurable rainfall is not a guarantee. The showers and storms will be very spotty.
Clear skies are expected tonight. This will give us a fairly cool morning with lows between 63 and 67 degrees on average. Dewpoints support low temperatures between 60 and 64 degrees if skies remain clear and wind speeds remain calm overnight.
The humidity will be a little higher Saturday, due to Tropical cyclone Barry. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s. The winds remain out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Higher rain chances exist to our east.
Isolated showers are possible Saturday night, with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday with highs in the middle 90s. Isolated storms are possible Sunday, mainly east of Kerrville.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
