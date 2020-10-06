A Junction man was sentenced to five years probation for stealing a credit card from First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville and using it three times.
During a Sept. 25 hearing, 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. convicted Richard Paul Koerth Jr. of the three felony charges, fined the man $2,000 and ordered him to pay $490.40 in restitution and complete 200 hours of community service. Emerson also ordered him to pay about $350 for a court-appointed attorney and $375 in court costs, and also ordered him to serve 174 days in the county jail. Emerson also ordered Koerth to undergo chemical addiction treatment if required by the probation office, and the Life Training Institute program.
