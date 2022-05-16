Firefighters from eight agencies quenched a brush fire Sunday about 4 miles southwest of Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The fire burned 5-8 acres, according to the Kerrville Fire Department as relayed by city spokesman Stuart Cunyus on Monday. KFD was en route to the fire at 2:07 p.m. Sunday, arrived at 2:19 p.m., and all units were released from the scene about 10 p.m. that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.