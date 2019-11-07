A 33-year-old Kerrville man put on felony probation last month was in the county jail this morning on suspicion of evading arrest and possessing cocaine and methamphetamine.
Charles Ellis Joseph Jr., who pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine last year, reportedly led officers on a vehicle chase on Wednesday before being arrested. Police reported finding methamphetamine and cocaine in the vehicle. Officers also searched two homes and reported seizing more than $10,000 and evidence of illegal drug sales.
According to a press release from Kerr County Sheriff H.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer, Joseph fled from officers in a vehicle before stopping in the 2100 block of Singing Wind, whereupon officers searched the vehicle and found .7 grams of packaged cocaine, 7.7 grams of meth and $1,570 in U.S. currency.
A search warrant was executed at Joseph's home in the 400 block of Bow Lane. Officers seized $10,380 and "evidence of narcotics sales" at that location, according to the release. Another search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of W. McFarland Street, where $1,256 was reportedly seized.
As of this morning, Joseph was in the county jail on suspicion of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, evidence tampering and manufacturing or delivering 4 to 200 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1. Joseph also is being accused of violating probation. He is being held on bonds totaling $105,000.
"Additional charges are pending," states Hierholzer's release.
Agencies involved in this case include the Kerrville Police Department, Precinct 3 Constable, Texas Department of Public Safety, Kerr County Sheriff's Office and the Kimble County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph was indicted on the charge of second degree felony cocaine possession on March 25. He was said to have possessed 1 to 4 grams of the drug on Nov. 14, 2018. On Oct. 17, a plea bargain between the 216th District Attorney's Office and Joseph's retained attorney, Daniel J. Vela, led to a probation agreement allowing Joseph the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction provided he fulfill the terms of a five-year probation agreement. Visiting judge Walden Shelton signed the sentencing order. Joseph agreed to pay court costs of $413, restitution of $180 and complete a drug offender education program and a life skills program, the latter of which is offered through the Christian Men's Job Corps. He also agreed to obey the law, avoid disreputable person and places, and fulfill other typical probation terms.
