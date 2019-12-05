The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says it’s found the man who killed 26-year-old Yuhuai Yan 20 years ago.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, one of its investigators and a Texas Ranger arrested 47-year-old Jordan Hong in Floresville on Tuesday afternoon following a murder indictment issued by a 216th grand jury.
The indictment stems from a call the sheriff's office received on Feb. 2, 2000, when the body of 26-year-old Yuhuai Yan, of San Antonio, was found about feet from Interstate 10 mile marker 498. He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. His sister had contacted the San Antonio Police Department and reported him missing on Jan. 27 of that year.
Hong, of Floresville, was being held in the Gillespie County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
The Texas Rangers and the sheriff’s office cooperated in the case under the former’s Unsolved Crimes Investigation Cold Case Program. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.
