BANDERA — Throughout March, families will be able to find something educational and entertaining to do at two museums in Bandera.
The Bandera Natural History Museum and the Frontier Times Museum have teamed up to present “Dinosaurs, Cowboys and Family Fun in Bandera,” with special daily events in addition to their regular displays and activities.
While the bulk of activities will be offered March 7-14, both museums will offer discounts on admission and other specials during the entire month.
All extra activities are included with regular museum admission. Both museums will offer special discounts and coupons during the entire month of March.
The Frontier Times Museum is one of the oldest history museums in Texas, with an “eclectic and eccentric” collection of art and treasures gathered more than 85 years. The museum honors the American cowboy and life on the frontier.
The Bandera Natural History Museum features the age of dinosaurs. Sixteen life-size reproductions are on display on the 8-acre grounds.
Inside the International Hall, the museum collection features animals and artifacts from around the world, and The Trail of Habitats is a walk-through of six dioramas depicting life at different parts of the planet.
For details, current schedules, hours and specific activities, contact the Bandera Natural History Museum at 830-328-5090 or online at www.banderanhm.org. The museum is located at 267 Old San Antonio Highway in Bandera.
For details on the Frontier Times Museum, call 830-796-3864 or visit www.frontiertimesmuseum.org. The museum is located at 510 13th St. in Bandera.
