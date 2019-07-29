With the Hill Country Arts Foundation Art Camp in full swing, children are getting in touch with their creative sides.
”I just like doing art,” said Brooke Bailey, 10, who participated in camp sessions last week. “(Our teacher) taught us how to do stuff with paper (for) whenever we’re bored.”
Created to give children educational, age-appropriate art activities, the camp has been going on since the 1980s, said Rosanne Thrall, visual arts director at the HCAF. Kids come back year after year. This year was sponsored by the local Elk’s Lodge and had a focus on working collaboratively.
“The goal is that as the child goes through the art camp, the art changes and shifts so that they are learning skills,” Thrall said. “We have some parents bringing in their children now that were students themselves in the ’80s, so it has a real staying power to it.”
One camper, Eme Evans, started going five years ago when she was five years old. This year, she made a paper sculpture, a picture of a cat and two paintings, one of which was with chalk pastels. Her mom takes her work, along with her brother’s, and submits it to the county fair in the fall.
“It’s just so nice to have a week where they can focus on art,” said Sara Evans, Eme’s mom. “I don’t think they really have that opportunity otherwise. I justhh feel like she learns a lot and (can) really be creative. It’s been great for her.”
Thrall said that the campers enjoy getting to see their work hang in a professional setting.
“I love that the kids get so much pride and joy out of what they make, especially when they see it up on the wall,” said Shelby Ligon, the HCAF visual arts workshop coordinator. “It’s very gratifying.”
Each year is a little a bit different from past years because of new opportunities around the area and opportunities in the art field. This year, the HCAF is partnering with the Upper Guadalupe River Authority to create a found object class. The teacher for the class went to the UGRA River Clean Up on Saturday to collect materials that campers can use to construct artwork.
“I’m curious to see what they create,” Thrall said.
The UGRA program starts this week, the last week of the art camp. The exhibit of all the work from the week will be noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the HCAF, 120 Point Theatre Rd S. in Ingram. It is open to the public.
