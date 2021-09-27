The John Anthony Home and Development Company table enjoyed the dinner at the 38th annual Junior Livestock Show Association dinner on Saturday. From left are Abraim Melandez, Otis La Four, John McGilvray, Calla McGilvray, Ambria La Four and Brittany Weaver.
Blake Mills, left, and Kylie Fleming pull winning names out of the hopper for a gun raffle at the the Junior Livestock Show Association dinner held Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Both students are recipients of scholarships that were funded through monies raised at the annual dinner.
Brian Compton, left, master of ceremonies, calls out a winner after Cameron Poole picks the entry from the basket during the Junior Livestock Show Association dinner at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Saturday.
The entire group of Kerr County Junior Livestock Show Association 2020’s scholarship recipients came to the front of the Hill Country Youth Event Center hall for recognition to a round of applause. Each student gave their name, where they were attending college, and their field of study. The recognition was a part of the association’s annual fundraiser dinner on Saturday.
Tye Schaeferkoeter, a Kerr County Junior Livestock Show Association scholarship recipient, tours the audience with a Henry rifle, one of the items that was sold during the live auction at the end of the association’s annual dinner and fundraiser on Saturday.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
The Kerr County Junior Livestock Show Association hosted its 38th annual fundraiser dinner Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. It is their main fundraiser event of the year, and the association uses the proceeds to fund scholarships for area students looking to follow an agricultural career.
