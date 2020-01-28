A jury heard testimony today in the case of a 35-year-old Kerrville man arrested in 2018 on suspicion of shooting a gun inside his home in a methamphetamine-fueled craze. He also was accused of pointing a gun at officers and endangering his 4-year-old daughter, who was inside the home at the time.
Sean Rodriguez Osborn appeared in court with his attorney, Pat Pattillo, along with several Kerrville police officers, several of whom testified that Osborn displayed signs of meth abuse before and after his arrest on Nov. 20, 2018.
One officer, Daniel Haas, testified that he saw Osborn point a pistol at him from inside a home at 232 Mack Holliman. Haas was part of a SWAT team that had responded to the home early that morning after reports of shots fired at the residence and a barricaded, armed suspect.
Haas testified that he was kneeling behind cover near the front of the home when he saw Osborn inside near the threshold of the door with a pistol “pointed straight at me.”
“Fearing for my life, I discharged two rounds,” Haas said.
The .223 rounds from Haas's service rifle were found to have lodged in the refrigerator in the kitchen of the home, Haas said.
Numerous shell casings from the gun reportedly wielded by Osborn were found in the home, various officers testified. Kerrville officer Ryan Cockrell testified that he recovered a 9mm Ruger handgun from Osborn’s person, during the man’s arrest, and saw that the chamber was empty and magazine about half full.
“He looked disheveled,” Cockrell said. “Just kinda like someone who’s been up all night. Wide-eyed. I felt like, at the time, him saying there was people … (in) his attic … he was probably seeing things that weren’t there.”
Another officer, Hal Degenhardt, was among members of the SWAT team who later entered the home after Osborn’s arrest and found the man’s 4-year-old daughter screaming in bed. Degenhardt’s bodycam footage shows him calming the girl and later bantering with her as she sits in the back of a police vehicle. As they wait for her grandmother to pick her up, the girl tells him that her father “doesn’t have any friends,” was “shooting at people,” and “kept shooting at everything” before the police came.
“It was very scary, all the people were dead in the house, all the people, all of his friends,” the girl tells Degenhardt.
No one else was found inside the home besides the girl, including no bodies, witnesses testified.
The girl appeared to volunteer information without prompting. From the footage, it appears Degenhardt didn’t interview her, but only spoke to her of light-hearted things such as candy, her birthday and his children. He tells her that her daddy is sick and is getting help.
A Kerrville Police Department evidence technician testified that bongs were found in the home that contained methamphetamine. Child Protective Services investigator Dresden Mitchell testified that the girl’s hair tested positive for meth as well. Mitchell said that when she talked to Osborn in jail after his arrest, he told her that he uses meth, but mostly cocaine and marijuana.
“He said he smokes marijuana like he smokes cigarettes, which is all the time,” Mitchell told the court.
Jurors were shown police footage taken outside the home -- from before Osborn emerged and surrendered himself -- in which someone later identified as Osborn can be heard yelling and cursing. It wasn’t clear who he is talking to. One officer is heard to say, “He’s talking to someone,” before another says, “He’s paranoid.”
The voice later identified as Osborn's was heard to yell the name “Rusty” many times, which led one officer to assume that was the man's name. But it appears this “Rusty” probably is Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, who appeared in court to watch part of the trial. Some of Hierholzer’s deputies were involved in responding to the incident.
“Remember in Ingram, trying to make me snitch on one of my best friends,” someone yells from the house in the footage. At another point, someone yells from the house, “Better check yourself, that’s a .357 at the back of your head.”
Over the course of their testimony, several of the officers reported frequently coming into contact with meth users in Kerrville, and described their behavior as erratic and paranoid.
Records indicate Osborn was booked at the Kerr County jail 18 times since 2002, and has pleaded guilty to, no contest to, or been convicted of: driving with an invalid license three times, failure to appear in court, driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance twice, reckless driving and assault. It seems he only has been convicted of misdemeanors, according to court records. Osborn, in 2006, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, but it was dismissed after he completed probation, pursuant to a plea deal. He’s never been convicted of a felony, according to his attorney.
Osborn has several pending felony charges stemming from the Nov. 20, 2018, incident. They are enough to put him away for the rest of his life, and because they are so severe, he hasn’t been able to make bond, and has been in the jail since his arrest more than a year ago.
His daughter has been placed in the care of his mother. It was revealed at trial that he has another daughter.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
