Residents are invited to get an inside look at the sheriff’s office and various county departments.
The free, 12-week Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy will start Wednesday, March 11, at 5 p.m. and will be limited to 25 participants. Classes, which do not involve exams, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays in the training room of the Kerr County Sheriff’s annex.
Applications can be picked up at the sheriff’s office, 400 Clearwater Paseo, and must be turned in no later than Feb. 28.
To attend the academy, residents must live in Kerr County, be at least 18 years old, and have not been convicted of any offense more severe than a Class C misdemeanor.
The academy is designed to give county citizens a working knowledge of the Kerr County Sheriff’s office and other departments. The course consists of 11 classes, instructed by personnel from various divisions of the sheriff’s office and county offices. Graduation will be May 27.
An application can be picked up at the front office of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, 400 Clearwater Paseo Drive.
For more information, contact Sgt. Eli Garcia at 830-896-1216 or egarcia@co.kerr.tx.us.
After applications are reviewed and background checks completed, applicants will be notified of whether they were selected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.