Cadet Minh “Thomas” Nguyen, left, of the Tivy High School U.S. Air Force JROTC, is presented with the MOWW JROTC Award of Merit by the commander of the Hill Country Chapter, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Norm Wells, during the May 11 meeting of the MOWW meeting at the Y.O. Ranch Resort Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville.
Cadet Katherine Karr, left, of the Fredericksburg High School U.S. Navy JROTC, is presented with the MOWW JROTC Award of Merit by the commander of the Hill Country Chapter, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Norm Wells, during the May 11 meeting of the MOWW meeting at the Y.O. Ranch Resort Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville.
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Matthews, of Fredericksburg, cuts the cake commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars during the organization’s May 11 meeting.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
On May 11, at the monthly meeting of Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, two local junior ROTC cadets were awarded the MOWW JROTC Award of Merit.
Cadet Minh “Thomas” Nguyen, of the Tivy High School Air Force JROTC, and Cadet Katherine Karr, of the Fredericksburg High School Navy JROTC, were presented with medals and citations at the chapter meeting at the Y.O. Ranch Resort Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville.
