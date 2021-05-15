On May 11, at the monthly meeting of Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, two local junior ROTC cadets were awarded the MOWW JROTC Award of Merit.

Cadet Minh “Thomas” Nguyen, of the Tivy High School Air Force JROTC, and Cadet Katherine Karr, of the Fredericksburg High School Navy JROTC, were presented with medals and citations at the chapter meeting at the Y.O. Ranch Resort Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.