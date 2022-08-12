Mariela Rios, 7, gets her hair trimmed free of charge at the Eyes On Me Barber College grand opening event Friday. Her barber is Lindy Sewell, owner of Hill Country Roots, 1434 Sidney Baker St., who is also a sponsor and volunteer for the event. Eyes on Me gave out 100 backpacks with school supplies and a free haircut for every child up to age 16.
The Eyes on Me Barber College, 223 Earl Garrett St., held a backpack giveaway Friday, with each backpack filled with school supplies for elementary school students.
Each child that came in for a backpack also received a free haircut, if they wanted one, according to owner Michael Anthony. One hundred backpacks had been prepared and stuffed with elementary school supplies and were ready for pickup Friday, which is also the grand opening event for the barber college.
