Two men were jailed in recent days on suspicion of human smuggling in Kerr County, bringing the total to at least five since Saturday.
Louis Charles Scott, 37, of Humble, was jailed Aug. 2 by a Kerr County Sheriff’s Deputy and accused of smuggling four migrants not authorized to be in the country. He was in the county jail as of Thursday on bonds totaling $200,000, according to county records.
