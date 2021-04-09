Applications are now being accepted for the city of Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corporation. It is a seven-member board, all of whom must be residents and qualified voters of the city of Kerrville. At least three must be persons who are not employees, officers or members of the governing body of the city. Members have a term of office of two years, and may serve up to two consecutive full terms.
