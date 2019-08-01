The public is invited to a free event this weekend for returning students and their families.
The Salvation Army will host its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
The Back to School Bash an event intended to help families kick off the school year. More than 260 children will receive their new backpacks, new shoes, and needed school supplies provided by the Salvation Army and other donors through the nonprofit’s annual back-to-school assistance program.
Additionally, local agencies and clubs will be on hand to speak with parents and kids about available services and about how to get involved with their organizations. These organizations include WIC, among others.
“The free event is open to all in the community, with fun activities, such as arts and crafts, bounce houses, games, cake walk, face painting and free food,” states a press release from the Salvation Army. “The Back to School Bash is a fun event for all ages.”
Local non-profit agencies interested in participating in the Back to School Bash can call 830-315-5759.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.