The Hill Country Charity Ball Association Inc. recently announced next year’s theme and beneficiary for the 34th annual charity ball: A Night in Rio — a Brazilian Carnival, in benefit of the Hill Country Youth Ranch.
The evening’s theme will bring to life Brazil’s “largest party in the world” and invites attendees to enjoy this year’s celebration of Hill Country Charity Ball’s philanthropic endeavors.
“We are so excited to announce this year’s deserving beneficiary—an organization that has never been the recipient before,” said Allison Bueche, Hill Country Charity Ball president and underwriting co-chair. “Hill Country Youth Ranch was one of the original charities HCCBA considered to receive the proceeds at its inaugural ball, and we are thrilled to finally raise funds for such a wonderful cause.”
The Hill Country Youth Ranch is a nonprofit organization licensed by the Texas Department of Family/Protective Services whose mission is to provide a safe, loving and life-enhancing environment for children with special emotional and developmental needs, according to a press release.
“We do our very best to love children in an environment that allows them to be children,” said Krystle Ramsay, Hill Country Youth Ranch’s newly announced executive director. “Our number one priority is to provide a safe environment that allows children to discover themselves while exploring their gifts, talents and hobbies.”
The Hill Country Charity Ball is striving to raise $100,000 this year. With $100,000, Hill Country Youth Ranch would be able to completely renovate and restore the Harley Beck Community Center.
“The Beck Community Center is the oldest structure on our main Hill Country Youth Ranch campus,” Ramsay said. “This is our gathering place — a very special place. ... It holds a special place in the hearts of so many.”
The children gather at the Beck Community Center for holidays, birthdays and family celebrations and take family pictures. Ramsay said the family photo albums revolving around the Beck Community Center date back to the late 1970s.
While the event takes place Apr. 18, tickets and donation opportunities are available now. To purchase tickets, donate or to find out more information, visit hillcountrycharityball.com.
