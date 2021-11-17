The Lower Colorado River Authority and Bandera Electric Cooperative representatives present a $24,999 grant to the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department for new firefighting and emergency response equipment. From left are Lauren Salazar, BEC marketing supervisor; Sammy Burney, Center Point VFD assistant fire chief; and Steve Dyer, LCRA regional affairs representative.
The Center Point Volunteer Fire Department received a $24,999 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Bandera Electric Cooperative.
The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with $6,499 in matching funds, will allow Center Point VFD to buy a thermal imaging camera to help firefighters see more clearly in smoky conditions and find hot spots, according to a press release from the Lower Colorado River Authority. The funds also will be used to buy a gas leak detector, portable fire monitors and a smoke-evacuation fan to quickly clear rooms of smoke, reads the release.
