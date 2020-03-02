A 26-year-old Kerrville man was arrested on suspicion of threatening his roommate at a sober living facility.
About 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Bulwer Avenue, regarding an intoxicated male, later identified as Jacob Ryan Balding, threatening his roommate. The roommate, a man in his early 40s, told police he was in bed sleeping when Balding began making threats. Balding was accused of going into the man’s bedroom and standing over him with a fixed-blade, kitchen knife while making threats.
“The victim tried to deescalate the situation but Balding continued to threaten the victim, who was able to leave the residence and summon help,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville police spokesman. “Balding was located in the residence and was still in possession of the kitchen knife. Officers were able to convince Balding to come outside unarmed and took him into custody without incident. Balding appeared to be extremely intoxicated.”
Balding was in the Kerr County jail as of Friday on a $15,000 bond. Officers have recommended he be charged with a second degree felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
