Residents have been receiving fake voter registration applications in the mail this week and Kerr County's elections department urges residents to be aware.
Under the guise of an official-looking form, these apparent voter applications ask residents to register to vote using a mail-in form that claims: “Immediate Attention Required.”
“There are a couple of groups who are sending these so-called voter applications statewide telling people they need to register to vote,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves, who oversees the county’s elections operations.
These false applications are not coming from the elections department, Reeves said. The department does not mail official applications unless it is requested.
“Of course, we encourage everyone to register to vote properly,” Reeves said.
Many of the false forms are reportedly being addressed to dead people or incorrect names. That means whoever is sending these forms out are likely buying mailing lists from a commercial establishment, Reeves said.
There are also two more ways to check that a form did not come from the elections department, according to a press release:
Any official document mailed from Kerr County's elections department will contain the name Bob Reeves, county tax assessor-collector, in the return address line.
The faux voter applications are usually a form of political advertising and are required by law to state that somewhere on the document itself. For instance, one of the mailings states “Pol. Ad Paid for by Engage Texas.”
While the elections department does not mail unsolicited applications, it does mail orange and white voter certificates. Those are due to arrive within the next several weeks, the press release said.
For information on how to register to vote, contact the elections department at 830-792-2242 or go to co.kerr.tx.us/elections.
