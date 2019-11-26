The city of Kerrville is currently taking applications for nine openings on the Building Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
Members shall be composed of the following:
• An architect licensed to practice in the state.
• A professional engineer licensed to practice in the state.
• A master electrician licensed to practice in the state.
• An unrestricted master plumber licensed to practice in the state.
• A mechanical contractor with a Class A state license.
• A person licensed by the city as a contractor.
• A person who is active in the construction industry; provided, however, if the Kerrville City Council determines that there is no architect or professional engineer available to serve on the board, then the council shall select a second person meeting this description to serve.
Members also must be residents of Kerr County. No two members, regular or alternate, may be employed by or have an ownership interest in the same business or firm.
Applications can be accessed on the city’s website at kerrvilletx.gov/982/Building-Board-of-Adjustment-and-Appeals.
Completed applications should be emailed to the city secretary’s office at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.
The city secretary’s office accepts applications for all city boards throughout the year.
For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at 830-258-1117 or Deputy City Secretary Kayla McInturff at 830-258-1118.
