After a year of analyzing, brainstorming and rewriting, Kerrville’s new sign code lands a spot in discussion at Kerrville City Council’s meeting tonight.
WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THE SIGN CODE?
The 15-member Code Review Committee started looking over the sign code — the policy for signs in the city — in October 2018. The goal was to make the code more understandable and user-friendly, leaving little room for employee interpretation.
According to information from the city, the changes to the code are meant to conform with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a plan developed in 2018 that guides the city’s development over the next 30 years.
WHERE IS IT IN THE PROCESS?
In order for the new sign code to be adopted, the city council must approve it after talking about it twice during a regular city council meeting. Tonight sees the first reading.
The sign code has already passed through the Planning and Zoning Commission, who recommended the city adopt it.
WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT TONIGHT’S MEETING?
Another item getting its first reading is the potential implementation of a planned development district. About 264 acres around the intersection of Harper Road and Interstate 10 and adjacent to and north of Holdsworth Drive could be rezoned so that agricultural, commercial, office, residential and wireless telecommunication facilities are allowed.
The proposed fiscal year 2020 tax rate — $0.54 per $100 of property valuation — will have a second hearing. Council also will discuss the proposed 2020 budget.
The Kerrville/Kerr County Airport also is expected to request funds from the local economic improvement corporation to build site infrastructure for future box hangers and to improve the Horseshoe Building area.
IF YOU GO
The meeting is 6 p.m. at City Hall, 701 Main St.
WORKSHOP
Council will have a workshop at 4 p.m. to discuss developments in major projects such as the Arcadia Live building, sign code enforcement, new housing projects, a boating center project on Nimitz Lake and new hotels.
