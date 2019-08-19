Another chicken place is sprouting in Kerrville and is looking for new employees.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a Louisiana-based brand, is seeking 80 candidates for multiple positions. The store will open Oct. 1 and will be the 152nd Raising Cane’s in Texas and 460th system-wide.
“We can’t wait to assemble an exceptional crew to join us in serving our one love to everyone in Kerrville,” said General Manager Zack Martinez. “We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, major holidays off, a great work environment and fun company culture that sets us apart from our competitors.”
With an all-new building, the new Raising Cane’s is at 1209 Junction Highway.
Interviews will be scheduled through Sept. 23 at the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, 1001 Junction Highway. Interested crewmember candidates are encouraged to apply online at raisingcanesjobs.com and search for Kerrville.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for overall customer satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other factors.
According to a press release, Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests — known as “Caniacs” — in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
