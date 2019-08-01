The 2019 Hill Country Friends of NRA Event will be Saturday, and the deadline to register for it is Friday.
The event, slated at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Fredericksburg, will feature gun raffles, a live auction, special drawings, limited-edition firearms, custom knives, NRA-commissioned art, and more.
The air-conditioned event will be at The Venue at Rafter E Ranch, 170 Side Saddle Lane. Tickets are $65 for individuals and $650 for tables of eight. Attendees receive dinner and a chance to win a Kimber pistol.
Register by contacting a Friends of NRA committee member or by visiting https://bit.ly/2YyFLvM.
For more information, call Cindy at 830-446-6014 or Doug at 916-206-9653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.