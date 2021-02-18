The Kerr County Courthouse and Annex will be closed through Friday, Feb. 19.
Kerr County officials announced the commissioner's court meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 has been canceled.
The commissioners court meeting will be rescheduled, the date of which will be announced later, Lisa Walter, director of Kerr County public relations, wrote in the announcement.
