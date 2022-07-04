Nearly 40 people gather at the Kerr County Courthouse to demonstrate against the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court recently. The peaceful protest marched across Main Street and down the hill across the Sidney Baker Bridge and back.
Jesirae Kesler, organizer of the demonstration Monday at the Kerr County Courthouse, addresses the crowd carrying signs and the public as well, demanding their abortion rights be restored. The nearly 40 people peacefully demonstrated as they crossed over the Sidney Baker bridge and back for their cause.
Nearly 40 people gather at the Kerr County Courthouse to demonstrate against the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court recently. The peaceful protest marched across Main Street and down the hill across the Sidney Baker Bridge and back.
Roger Mathews
Jesirae Kesler, organizer of the demonstration Monday at the Kerr County Courthouse, addresses the crowd carrying signs and the public as well, demanding their abortion rights be restored. The nearly 40 people peacefully demonstrated as they crossed over the Sidney Baker bridge and back for their cause.
Nearly 40 people gathered at the corner of Main and Sidney Baker streets, in the parking lot of the Kerr County Courthouse, to demonstrate against the reversal of Roe v. Wade and to make their demands heard by the public.
Jesirae Kesler, organizer of the demonstration and march, said that women need to speak up and fight for their rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.