 Nearly 40 people gathered at the corner of Main and Sidney Baker streets, in the parking lot of the Kerr County Courthouse, to demonstrate against the reversal of Roe v. Wade and to make their demands heard by the public.

Jesirae Kesler, organizer of the demonstration and march, said that women need to speak up and fight for their rights.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.