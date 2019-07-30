The Riverside Nature Center trailhead located at 150 Francisco Lemos St. will be closed for maintenance today from 7 a.m. until noon.
The River Trail and other trailheads — from the Dietert Center to Kerrville-Schreiner Park — will remain open.
For more information, contact Kerrville’s parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at kerrvilletx.gov.
