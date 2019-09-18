If you’re in a hurry along Fredericksburg Road, just north of Interstate 10, you will probably miss one of Kerrville’s most remarkable institutions — the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Knipling-Bushland Livestock Insects Research Laboratory.
“We’re one of Kerrville’s best-kept secrets,” the enthusiastic director of the center, Adalberto Perez De Leon, said.
For decades, the scientific teams have toiled in a facility that is more relic than the state-of-the-art research being conducted on the site, but that’s about to change.
The USDA will spend $54 million to renovate and modernize the campus that has been in Kerrville since 1962. It’s the most significant investment in the facility since it opened, and even that was with a mix of surplus buildings left over from World War II.
“I’m ready for it,” said molecular biologist Pia Olafson, who maps the genomes of stable and horn flies from one of three old Quonset hut buildings on the grounds. Her work is world class, but the facilities — well, they’re dated.
Inside the huts, the researchers have everything they need, but the new facilities will go a long way in helping the research here that has protected cattle and others for decades.
The work done by Olafson looks at the DNA and RNA proteins of the flies that can cause harm to the nation’s cattle. The work being done here also has broader implications in food safety work, particularly when it comes to how flies can contaminate food with E.coli and other bacteria.
For the last 10 years, Perez De Leon has run the 35-acre campus, his office, along with an outdated administration building, which will be replaced. The research laboratories and offices, now housed in the World War II Quonset huts, also will be replaced with state-of-the-art buildings.
USDA officials said the
project features a 50,000-
square-foot combined administration and laboratory building, an 8,000-square-foot Fly and Tick Research Building and an additional 18,000 square feet of ancillary building space.
New holding pens and other structures for livestock research also will be constructed.
With these improvements, Perez De Leon said he believes that the new buildings will strengthen the research center’s relationship with universities across Texas, including a budding one with Schreiner University, which is developing an agricultural sciences program.
It was the groundbreaking work of USDA scientists Edward Knipling and Raymond Bushland that led to the creation of the research center. The two men were able to help eradicate the screwworm fly, which wreaked havoc across Texas. Their small laboratory, where they began researching the fly in the 1930s in Menard, was relocated to Kerrville in the 1960s. That wooden building will be relocated, once again, to a site closer to Fredericksburg and serve as an informal visitor center. The building has a Texas historic designation attached to it, but it’s not publicly visible.
In the years that followed, the Kerrville research center would tackle issues with ticks that can kill cattle with a malaria-like illness. For years, the work here has helped protect the U.S. cattle population, but white-tailed deer and cattle from Mexico, where the tick has not been eradicated, can still expose U.S. animals to risk.
