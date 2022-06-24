Nearly 50 demonstrators gathered in downtown Kerrville at the corner of Sidney Baker and Main streets to protest SCOTUS’ overturning of Rowe v. Wade Friday. Protesters started dispersing around 6 p.m. due to the hot temperatures.
A group of nearly 50 abortion-rights supporters gathered on the sidewalk near the corner of Main and Sidney Baker streets Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision.
The almost-all female crowd held signs with slogans such as “Mandate Freedom for Women,” “Stop the War on Women,” “The 14th Amendment is for Women too” and “Keep Your Laws Off My Body.”
