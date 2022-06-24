The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office will train its tactical unit at all elementary schools outside the city of Kerrville in the coming months, according to officials with the agency.

The sheriff’s office Special Response Team trained Thursday at Ingram Elementary School as part of its effort to become familiar with each elementary school in the agency’s primary jurisdiction. The Kerrville Police Department helps with active shooter training at Kerrville ISD schools in its service area. The county Special Response Team will train at Nimitz Elementary School, said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

This enhanced training for the Special Response Team, which became operational in March, was implemented due to the May 26 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to Leitha.

“It’s kind of taught everybody a lesson. Now we know what can happen, so we’ll train here,” Leitha said Wednesday at Ingram Elementary School.

Ingram Independent School District is the only district in Texas with both a police department and school marshals, said district Superintendent Bobby Templeton.

“There may be others (schools) that allow staff to carry firearms, just not part of the marshal program,” Templeton said in an email. “The marshal program requires a tremendous amount of training and only a few districts statewide have marshals.”

The commander of the team, Lt. Scott Gaige, told The Kerrville Daily Times that local officers are trained to aggressively deal with active shooter situations. Although it can take time to clear a large building of threats, such as Ingram Elementary School, officers wouldn't be idle while a threat exists, he said.

Regarding the Uvalde shooting, Gaige said he'll wait for all investigations to end before coming to a conclusion about that incident.

Templeton said Ingram schools will enhance their active shooter training exercises, and there will be drills involving surprise visits to campuses by an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a suspicious and possibly dangerous person.

“They’ll create mayhem to reveal the shortcomings I’m sure we’ll have,” Templeton said.

In this way, security vulnerabilities will be revealed and dealt with, he said.

At any given time of day, at least two members of the Special Response Team are on shift in their primary agency roles as sheriff’s deputies, Leitha said. Members of the team are known as “operators,” and they take on this role as a voluntary endeavor with no extra pay, according to Gaige.

After Wednesday’s exercise, one Special Response Team member said his children attend Ingram Elementary, which is one motivation for him to serve on the team. Another operator said, “If not me, then who?”

The operators’ names were not disclosed at the request of Captain Jason Waldrip. He commands the division that includes the Special Response Team. He’s also a trained negotiator and spoke enthusiastically about the utility of negotiators as a means of preventing tactical teams from having to be used.

“If we can get a guy to surrender, that’s a win-win,” Waldrip said.

The agency wants to obtain a Bearcat armored vehicle for use in operations dealing with rescues, recoveries and tactical situations. Such a vehicle would help during flooding events, as well as the kind of ice storms the area has experienced the last two years, the sheriff said. And it can be of use against dangerous suspects, Waldrip confirmed. The vehicle can breach locked buildings, he said.

“I’ve seen them create a 6-foot hole for operators to go through,” Waldrip said of Bearcats.

Negotiators use such vehicles to get close enough to barricaded suspects in order to communicate through a device that allows sound to effectively penetrate structures, in the event other communication methods fail, he said.

The Cailloux Foundation recently offered a matching grant to help the agency obtain the vehicle. More about that effort can be read at www.dailytimes.com.