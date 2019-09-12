The first Kerrville River Roadster Show revs up this Saturday along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Louise Hays Park.
The free event, hosted by the City of Kerrville, is open to show vehicles of all sizes, types, colors and speeds. Families are invited to enjoy a night under the stars. Live music will be provided by The Flashback, and food vendors will be on site.
The event is “cruise-in” style, so car owners may come and go as they please throughout the night. There will be no judging of vehicles; the event is just an opportunity to get together and have a good time, said a press release.
Show cars must enter through the Lehmann & Monroe Park entrance at 200 Park Lane There will be designated parking for show vehicles and there is no registration or fee required to participate.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Event attendees — or rather, non-show cars — are encouraged to enter through the main gates of Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive, but parking will be limited to accommodate the event. Free parking is also available at the downtown parking garage.
For more information, contact Kerrville’s parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit the city’s website at
