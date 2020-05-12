A 21-year-old Kerrville man was jailed on accusation of possessing several different kinds of illegal drugs, most of them constituting felonies.
About 5 a.m. May 5, Kerrville police officers responded to the 1400 block of Sidney Baker Street regarding a traffic complaint. A caller had reported a black Nissan Sentra was stopped in the roadway after being driven erratically, and it looked like the driver was passed out behind the wheel, said Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
Upon arrival, officers saw a black Nissan Sentra stopped in the crosswalk at a green light. The officer approached and saw the car was running and in drive, and the driver, later identified as Ian Charles Hollowell, appeared to be passed out with his foot on the brake,” Lamb said
“The officers saw a small handgun and a methamphetamine pipe in his lap,” Lamb said.
Officers set out Stop Sticks in front of the vehicle to prevent the driver from fleeing from them once they woke him up, then they opened the door and placed the car in park, Lamb said.
“Hollowell was removed from the vehicle,” Lamb said. “He displayed symptoms of intoxication and following standardized field sobriety testing, he was arrested for DWI.”
A search warrant was obtained for Hollowell’s blood, and following a blood draw at the hospital, he was booked at the county jail.
Lamb said that during a search of the car, officers found the following:
• A baggie containing less than 2 ounces of marijuana
• 1 gram of THC wax/dab oil
• A trace amount of cocaine
• 2 grams of heroin
• 4 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy
• 3 grams of methamphetamine
• 48 tabs of LSD
• 147 pills, or 42 grams of Alprazolam, a prescription drug known by the trade name Xanax
• 62 grams of dried Psilocybin mushrooms
• $1,250 in cash
• A meth pipe
• A marijuana pipe
• Multiple small clear plastic baggies
Lamb said that weights are approximate and all substances were field tested and showed a positive reaction for their respective substance.
