Shoppers at Bealls Store in the River Hills Mall may have noticed ominous signs that the store is headed for closure, but there’s a but here.
The store is not technically closing, but being rebranded and restocked as Gordmans, an off-price store concept that’s designed to bring value to its customers. Bealls owners — Stage Stores — announced the rebranding strategy earlier this year for all of its stores. The concept will align it to compete with stores like TJ Maxx and Burlington.
In 2017, Stage Stores acquired Gordmans, which had entered bankruptcy protection. Gordmans was founded in the late 1940s in Nebraska and was a regional retailer for years.
Stage Stores has been making the change at its approximately 40 stores across Texas, but the changeover should happen in the coming weeks here in Kerrville.
In a statement, Stage Stores said: “Guests are responding positively to our Gordmans’ off-price concept, and most of the Stage department stores will convert to Gordmans during 2020. Gordmans stores receive fresh ,new merchandise deliveries weekly and a wide array of popular brand name merchandise for the entire family at everyday low prices. So, there will always be something new to discover at Gordmans when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the entire family. Guests can use their Stage-brand private label credit card, Style Circle Rewards and Stage-brand gift cards at Gordmans.”
Stage Stores executives have been quoted as saying they are pleased with the results they have seen from the conversion of their existing stores into Gordmans.
