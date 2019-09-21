Parents are invited to learn about teen drug use at a drug awareness program hosted at Tivy High School on Monday.
Attendees will learn how to determine whether a child is using illicit drugs. Most drugs are contaminated with fentanyl, a toxic synthetic opioid, according to a press release. A toxic dose of fentanyl can be as small as a grain of salt.
Manufacturers of a drug testing kit donated 400 kits to the drug awareness program, each containing two urine tests that test for 15 different types of drugs. These testing kits will be available for parents to take home free of charge.
The program is put on by Tivy High School in conjunction with the Kerrville Recovery Coalition.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Tivy High School auditorium, 3250 Loop 534.
