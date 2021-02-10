A 50-year-old Kerrville man convicted of murdering Xiomara Renee Saenz has asked the Texas Fourth Court of Appeals to overturn his conviction and 70-year prison sentence.
“The cause of death alleged in the indictment was strangulation,” states a Feb. 2 brief filed by attorney Patrick Maguire on behalf of inmate Robert Bilunas. “The medical examiner’s autopsy report, however, indicated that Ms. Saenz had toxic levels of numerous prescription medications in her system at the time of death. The medical examiner conceded that the combination of these toxic levels of prescription drugs created a life-threatening situation and the medical examiner failed to analyze this as a possible cause of death.”
